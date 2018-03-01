Joplin Q&A Townhall w/ Conon Gillis - March 6

Tuesday, March 6th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Joplin Public Library
1901 E. 20th Street, Joplin
Join us for a Townhall Q&A with Conon Gillis, Green Party candidate for Missouri State Senate in District 32!
Stop by and learn more about Conon, why he's running, the issues he supports, and ask questions in live Townhall format.
Conon will speak about his platform and issues he supports. Then move to take questions directly from community members about issues that matter to them and their families.
Questions may not be submitted in advance. Please attend and ask your questions LIVE!
Refreshments will be provided!
