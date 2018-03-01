NEO A&M Instructor Arrested

"Campus police acted on a combination of information received from the Craig County Sheriff's Office and anonymous tips and took a Northeastern Oklahoma A&M employee into custody," says an email sent by college officials to faculty, staff and students at 4:26 p.m. (Feb 28).

Authorities arrested the instructor Wednesday (Feb 28) after allegations that he had a gun and drugs on campus. Authorities say the employee is being held in the Ottawa County Jail on complaints of possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), public intoxication and obstruction of a police officer.

The employee is listed as a faculty member with the Business and Technology Department, according to the college's website. Charges have not yet been filed.