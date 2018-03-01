United Way St. Patty's Breakfast - March 9

Thursday, March 1 2018 1:53 PM EST2018-03-01 18:53:26 GMT
"Campus police acted on a combination of information received from the Craig County Sheriff's Office and anonymous tips and took a Northeastern Oklahoma A&M employee into custody," says an email sent by college officials to faculty, staff and students at 4:26 p.m. (Feb 28). Authorities arrested the instructor Wednesday (Feb 28) after allegations that he had a gun and drugs on campus. Authorities say the employee is being held in the Ottawa County Jail on complaints...More >>
"Campus police acted on a combination of information received from the Craig County Sheriff's Office and anonymous tips and took a Northeastern Oklahoma A&M employee into custody," says an email sent by college officials to faculty, staff and students at 4:26 p.m. (Feb 28). Authorities arrested the instructor Wednesday (Feb 28) after allegations that he had a gun and drugs on campus. Authorities say the employee is being held in the Ottawa County Jail on complaints...More >>
Thursday, March 1 2018 8:49 AM EST2018-03-01 13:49:07 GMT
CONSENSUAL SEX Kansas lawmakers debate lowering the age of consent for sex for some teenagers. Right now in Kansas, it's illegal for anyone under the age of 16 to have sex. In general, the bill would legalize consensual sex between young teens and lessen the penalties of consensual sex between older teens. The proposal has been referred to a committee. STOLEN VAN CRASH Joplin police make an arrest after an apparently stolen van crashed into a house Tuesday ni...More >>
CONSENSUAL SEX Kansas lawmakers debate lowering the age of consent for sex for some teenagers. Right now in Kansas, it's illegal for anyone under the age of 16 to have sex. In general, the bill would legalize consensual sex between young teens and lessen the penalties of consensual sex between older teens. The proposal has been referred to a committee. STOLEN VAN CRASH Joplin police make an arrest after an apparently stolen van crashed into a house Tuesday ni...More >>
Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:54 PM EST2018-02-28 23:54:15 GMT
23-year-old Dakota Parkhurst is arrested and charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, driving intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance. Joplin Police say they arrived at 1311 North Goetz Blvd for a vehicle crash involving a house. Authorities say they discovered Parkhurst was Northbound on Goetz, driving a stolen 2010 Ford E-250 Van with a trailer license plate on the rear. Police say he missed a curve at Goetz and Willow Ln, left the west side o...More >>
23-year-old Dakota Parkhurst is arrested and charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, driving intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance. Joplin Police say they arrived at 1311 North Goetz Blvd for a vehicle crash involving a house. Authorities say they discovered Parkhurst was Northbound on Goetz, driving a stolen 2010 Ford E-250 Van with a trailer license plate on the rear. Police say he missed a curve at Goetz and Willow Ln, left the west side o...More >>
Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:21 PM EST2018-02-28 23:21:34 GMT
You can now nominate a teacher for the 2018 Gold STAR Award for Superior Teaching Achievements and Recognition. Each year, the Education Committee of the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes the great contributions good teachers make in the lives of our youth and the fostering of future leaders in our communities, state and nation. Chamber officials say most successful people have been strongly influenced by the dedication, wisdom, and enthusiasm of one or more teachers i...
You can now nominate a teacher for the 2018 Gold STAR Award for Superior Teaching Achievements and Recognition. Each year, the Education Committee of the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes the great contributions good teachers make in the lives of our youth and the fostering of future leaders in our communities, state and nation. Chamber officials say most successful people have been strongly influenced by the dedication, wisdom, and enthusiasm of one or more teachers i...
Thursday, March 1 2018 2:54 PM EST2018-03-01 19:54:42 GMT
March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>
March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>
Monday, February 26 2018 3:58 PM EST2018-02-26 20:58:31 GMT
Regional History Day entries to explore 'Conflict and Compromise' Joplin, MO – For nearly three decades, the Social Sciences Department at Missouri Southern State University has played host to the annual Region 6 History Day – an opportunity to show off their research within a historical theme. The 2018 event – to be held Friday, March 2 – will find students considering the theme of "Conflict and Compromise" in History." The broad theme will in...More >>
Regional History Day entries to explore 'Conflict and Compromise' Joplin, MO – For nearly three decades, the Social Sciences Department at Missouri Southern State University has played host to the annual Region 6 History Day – an opportunity to show off their research within a historical theme. The 2018 event – to be held Friday, March 2 – will find students considering the theme of "Conflict and Compromise" in History." The broad theme will in...More >>
Monday, February 26 2018 2:04 PM EST2018-02-26 19:04:46 GMT
44th Annual PSU Jazz Festival for high school students from around the region. Activities held throughout the day at both the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts and the Memorial Auditorium. A public performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium.More >>
44th Annual PSU Jazz Festival for high school students from around the region. Activities held throughout the day at both the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts and the Memorial Auditorium. A public performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium.More >>
Thursday, February 22 2018 12:43 PM EST2018-02-22 17:43:44 GMT
On March 2, Friday, the Mo-Kan Square Dancers are having their Baked Potato Dance with Jay Wright calling. This will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. in the Home Ec building at the Vernon County Fairgrounds, Nevada. Admission is $5 per adult dancer and $3 per youth dancer. All dancers and interested persons are invited to attend. For more information call the Harolds at 417-465-2241, the Millers at 417-321-3226, or the Eberts at 417-667-3069.More >>
On March 2, Friday, the Mo-Kan Square Dancers are having their Baked Potato Dance with Jay Wright calling. This will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. in the Home Ec building at the Vernon County Fairgrounds, Nevada. Admission is $5 per adult dancer and $3 per youth dancer. All dancers and interested persons are invited to attend. For more information call the Harolds at 417-465-2241, the Millers at 417-321-3226, or the Eberts at 417-667-3069.More >>
Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:42 PM EST2018-02-28 18:42:51 GMT
Get ready for the FABULOUS Spaghetti Feed on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the hall from 5:00-7:30 p.m. You do not want to miss out on this wonderful opportunity to have a great dinner, fantastic dessert, and fellowship! •Desserts – parishioners, please bring a dessert to the hall on Saturday, March 3, before 5:00 p.m. The hall will be open by 12:00 p.m. •Donations – if you have something to donate for the prize drawings, please contact Denise Bertoncino (dberto...More >>
Get ready for the FABULOUS Spaghetti Feed on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the hall from 5:00-7:30 p.m. You do not want to miss out on this wonderful opportunity to have a great dinner, fantastic dessert, and fellowship! •Desserts – parishioners, please bring a dessert to the hall on Saturday, March 3, before 5:00 p.m. The hall will be open by 12:00 p.m. •Donations – if you have something to donate for the prize drawings, please contact Denise Bertoncino (dberto...More >>
Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:14 PM EST2018-02-28 18:14:26 GMT
Joplin Little League will be finishing sign ups for the up coming season with 3 days in person sign ups at Sunny Jim Park. Saturday March 3, 10-2 Monday March 4, 5-7 Tuesday March 5, 5-7 -Bob Ventura, Vice President, Joplin Little LeagueMore >>
Joplin Little League will be finishing sign ups for the up coming season with 3 days in person sign ups at Sunny Jim Park. Saturday March 3, 10-2 Monday March 4, 5-7 Tuesday March 5, 5-7 -Bob Ventura, Vice President, Joplin Little LeagueMore >>