United Way St. Patty's Breakfast - March 9

United Way St. Patty's Breakfast - March 9

Updated:

All proceeds will benefit programs funded in Southeast Kansas by United Way.

  NEO A&M Instructor Arrested

    Thursday, March 1 2018 1:53 PM EST
    "Campus police acted on a combination of information received from the Craig County Sheriff's Office and anonymous tips and took a Northeastern Oklahoma A&M employee into custody," says an email sent by college officials to faculty, staff and students at 4:26 p.m. (Feb 28). Authorities arrested the instructor Wednesday (Feb 28) after allegations that he had a gun and drugs on campus. Authorities say the employee is being held in the Ottawa County Jail on complaints
  KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-1

    Thursday, March 1 2018 8:49 AM EST
    CONSENSUAL SEX Kansas lawmakers debate lowering the age of consent for sex for some teenagers.  Right now in Kansas, it's illegal for anyone under the age of 16 to have sex.  In general, the bill would legalize consensual sex between young teens and lessen the penalties of consensual sex between older teens.  The proposal has been referred to a committee. STOLEN VAN CRASH Joplin police make an arrest after an apparently stolen van crashed into a house Tuesday night.
  Joplin Man Charged, Crashes Stolen Vehicle into House

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:54 PM EST
    23-year-old Dakota Parkhurst is arrested and charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, driving intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance. Joplin Police say they arrived at 1311 North Goetz Blvd for a vehicle crash involving a house.  Authorities say they discovered Parkhurst was Northbound on Goetz, driving a stolen 2010 Ford E-250 Van with a trailer license plate on the rear.  Police say he missed a curve at Goetz and Willow Ln, left the west side of the roadway.
  Pittsburg Community Events - March

    Thursday, March 1 2018 2:54 PM EST
    March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four years old.
  Spaghetti Dinner/Silent Auction - March 1

    Thursday, February 15 2018 1:51 PM EST
    Grace United Methodist Church Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction.
  MSSU Regional History Day - March 2

    Monday, February 26 2018 3:58 PM EST
    Regional History Day entries to explore 'Conflict and Compromise' Joplin, MO – For nearly three decades, the Social Sciences Department at Missouri Southern State University has played host to the annual Region 6 History Day – an opportunity to show off their research within a historical theme. The 2018 event – to be held Friday, March 2 – will find students considering the theme of "Conflict and Compromise" in History." The broad theme will include topics ranging from local to global perspectives.
