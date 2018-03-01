Pittsburg Community Events - March

March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four years. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

March 2: 44th Annual Jazz Festival Evening Concert Stan Keaton Alumni Band Directed by Mike Vax, 7:30 pm, at Memorial Auditorium & Convention Center, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg, KS. Call (620) 231-7827 or visit www.memorialauditorium.org.

March 3: Pittsburg State University International Food and Culture Fair, 5:00pm, at Memorial Auditorium & Convention Center, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg, KS. Call (620) 231-7827 or visit www.memorialauditorium.org.

March 3: Snowball Softball Tournament Co-Ed, at Don Gutteridge Complex, 702 Memorial Drive, Pittsburg. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

March 5: New Session of PM Zumba Class Begins, Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

March 5: New Session of Baton Group Classes, Mondays and Wednesdays, 6:45 pm – 7:45 pm, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Join PSU’s feature twirler Megan Munger to learn baton twirling! Classes are for boys and girls, five – 12 years of age. Cost: $35 per child, $25 for each additional child. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

March 6: Youth Spring Softball/Baseball Clinic begins – Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

March 9, 16, 23: Senior Citizens Club, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Fridays, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Join us for fellowship and fun every Friday! Cost: fifty cents per meeting! Bingo cards are

twenty-five cents each. Snacks and drinks provided. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310,

www.pittks.org.

March 9, 10, 11: Pittsburg Community Theatre presents You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, at the Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg. Performances: March 9, 10, at 7:30 pm; March 10, 11, at 2:00 pm.

March 10: Pittsburg Burn Site Open, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm. Location: 1.5 Miles east of Rouse on Quincy Street. Tree limbs and brush only. No household trash, landscape timbers, treated wood, etc. Wood must be in natural form. In case of inclement weather, call (620) 232-PARK (7275) for an updated status on the site. www.pittks.org.

March 13: Safehouse Crisis Center’s Bags to Riches Fundraising Event, 6:00 pm, at Memorial Auditorium & Convention Center, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg, KS. Call (620) 231-7827 or visit www.memorialauditorium.org.

March 13: George Nettels Spring Program, 6:30 pm, at Memorial Auditorium & Convention Center, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg, KS. Call (620) 231-7827 or visit www.memorialauditorium.org.

March 14: Ronald O. Thomas Dog Park Groundbreaking, 1:00 pm, at Schlanger Park 725 E 6th St, Pittsburg, KS. Rain date: March 15.

March 15, 27: Young At Heart, 1:30 pm, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Join us for fun activities, fellowship and crafts! Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

March 17: Shamrock Shuffle 5K, 8:00 am, at Lincoln Park, 813 Memorial Dr., Pittsburg. Cost: Regular registration (Feb. 15 - March 9), $15, late registration (March 10 – day of event), $25. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

March 17: St. Patty’s Softball Tourney – Coed only. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

March 19 – 26 and March 30: Camp Now & Then, 7:40 am – 5:30 pm, at Lakeside Elementary School, 709 S. College St., Pittsburg, KS. This camp offers fun, games, exercise and much more for kids attending

kindergarten – eighth grade during the 2017 – 2018 school year. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310,

www.pittks.org.

March 24: Easter Egg Hunt at Lincoln Park, 813 Memorial Dr., Pittsburg. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

March 26: Adult Spring Softball League begins. All games will be played at the Don Gutteridge Sports Complex. Early-bird deadline: March 13. Final registration deadline: March 20. To register, contact the City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

March 27: Youth Spring Softball/Baseball League begins. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

March 30: Special Population Field Days. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.