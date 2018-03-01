Quantcast

Pittsburg Community Events - March - KOAM TV 7

Pittsburg Community Events - March

Updated:

March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four years. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

March 2: 44th Annual Jazz Festival Evening Concert Stan Keaton Alumni Band Directed by Mike Vax, 7:30 pm, at Memorial Auditorium & Convention Center, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg, KS. Call (620) 231-7827 or visit www.memorialauditorium.org.

March 3: Pittsburg State University International Food and Culture Fair, 5:00pm, at Memorial Auditorium & Convention Center, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg, KS. Call (620) 231-7827 or visit www.memorialauditorium.org.

March 3: Snowball Softball Tournament Co-Ed, at Don Gutteridge Complex, 702 Memorial Drive, Pittsburg. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

March 5: New Session of PM Zumba Class Begins, Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

March 5: New Session of Baton Group Classes, Mondays and Wednesdays, 6:45 pm – 7:45 pm, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Join PSU’s feature twirler Megan Munger to learn baton twirling! Classes are for boys and girls, five – 12 years of age. Cost: $35 per child, $25 for each additional child. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

March 6: Youth Spring Softball/Baseball Clinic begins – Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

March 9, 16, 23: Senior Citizens Club, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Fridays, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Join us for fellowship and fun every Friday! Cost: fifty cents per meeting! Bingo cards are

twenty-five cents each. Snacks and drinks provided. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310,

www.pittks.org.

March 9, 10, 11: Pittsburg Community Theatre presents You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, at the Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg. Performances: March 9, 10, at 7:30 pm; March 10, 11, at 2:00 pm.

March 10: Pittsburg Burn Site Open, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm. Location: 1.5 Miles east of Rouse on Quincy Street. Tree limbs and brush only. No household trash, landscape timbers, treated wood, etc. Wood must be in natural form. In case of inclement weather, call (620) 232-PARK (7275) for an updated status on the site. www.pittks.org.

March 13: Safehouse Crisis Center’s Bags to Riches Fundraising Event, 6:00 pm, at Memorial Auditorium & Convention Center, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg, KS. Call (620) 231-7827 or visit www.memorialauditorium.org.

March 13: George Nettels Spring Program, 6:30 pm, at Memorial Auditorium & Convention Center, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg, KS. Call (620) 231-7827 or visit www.memorialauditorium.org.

March 14: Ronald O. Thomas Dog Park Groundbreaking, 1:00 pm, at Schlanger Park 725 E 6th St, Pittsburg, KS. Rain date: March 15.

March 15, 27: Young At Heart, 1:30 pm, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Join us for fun activities, fellowship and crafts! Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

March 17: Shamrock Shuffle 5K, 8:00 am, at Lincoln Park, 813 Memorial Dr., Pittsburg. Cost: Regular registration (Feb. 15 - March 9), $15, late registration (March 10 – day of event), $25. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

March 17: St. Patty’s Softball Tourney – Coed only. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

March 19 – 26 and March 30: Camp Now & Then, 7:40 am – 5:30 pm, at Lakeside Elementary School, 709 S. College St., Pittsburg, KS. This camp offers fun, games, exercise and much more for kids attending

kindergarten – eighth grade during the 2017 – 2018 school year. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310,

www.pittks.org.

March 24: Easter Egg Hunt at Lincoln Park, 813 Memorial Dr., Pittsburg. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

March 26: Adult Spring Softball League begins. All games will be played at the Don Gutteridge Sports Complex. Early-bird deadline: March 13. Final registration deadline: March 20. To register, contact the City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

March 27: Youth Spring Softball/Baseball League begins. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

March 30: Special Population Field Days. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • NEO A&M Instructor Arrested

    NEO A&M Instructor Arrested

    Thursday, March 1 2018 1:53 PM EST2018-03-01 18:53:26 GMT
    "Campus police acted on a combination of information received from the Craig County Sheriff's Office and anonymous tips and took a Northeastern Oklahoma A&M employee into custody," says an email sent by college officials to faculty, staff and students at 4:26 p.m. (Feb 28). Authorities arrested the instructor Wednesday (Feb 28) after allegations that he had a gun and drugs on campus. Authorities say the employee is being held in the Ottawa County Jail on complaints...More >>
    "Campus police acted on a combination of information received from the Craig County Sheriff's Office and anonymous tips and took a Northeastern Oklahoma A&M employee into custody," says an email sent by college officials to faculty, staff and students at 4:26 p.m. (Feb 28). Authorities arrested the instructor Wednesday (Feb 28) after allegations that he had a gun and drugs on campus. Authorities say the employee is being held in the Ottawa County Jail on complaints...More >>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-1

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-1

    Thursday, March 1 2018 8:49 AM EST2018-03-01 13:49:07 GMT
    CONSENSUAL SEX Kansas lawmakers debate lowering the age of consent for sex for some teenagers.  Right now in Kansas, it's illegal for anyone under the age of 16 to have sex.  In general, the bill would legalize consensual sex between young teens and lessen the penalties of consensual sex between older teens.  The proposal has been referred to a committee. STOLEN VAN CRASH Joplin police make an arrest after an apparently stolen van crashed into a house Tuesday ni...More >>
    CONSENSUAL SEX Kansas lawmakers debate lowering the age of consent for sex for some teenagers.  Right now in Kansas, it's illegal for anyone under the age of 16 to have sex.  In general, the bill would legalize consensual sex between young teens and lessen the penalties of consensual sex between older teens.  The proposal has been referred to a committee. STOLEN VAN CRASH Joplin police make an arrest after an apparently stolen van crashed into a house Tuesday ni...More >>

  • Joplin Man Charged, Crashes Stolen Vehicle into House

    Joplin Man Charged, Crashes Stolen Vehicle into House

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:54 PM EST2018-02-28 23:54:15 GMT
    23-year-old Dakota Parkhurst is arrested and charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, driving intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance. Joplin Police say they arrived at 1311 North Goetz Blvd for a vehicle crash involving a house.  Authorities say they discovered Parkhurst was Northbound on Goetz, driving a stolen 2010 Ford E-250 Van with a trailer license plate on the rear.  Police say he missed a curve at Goetz and Willow Ln, left the west side o...More >>
    23-year-old Dakota Parkhurst is arrested and charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, driving intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance. Joplin Police say they arrived at 1311 North Goetz Blvd for a vehicle crash involving a house.  Authorities say they discovered Parkhurst was Northbound on Goetz, driving a stolen 2010 Ford E-250 Van with a trailer license plate on the rear.  Police say he missed a curve at Goetz and Willow Ln, left the west side o...More >>
    •   

  • Upcoming EventsMore>>

  • Pittsburg Community Events - March

    Pittsburg Community Events - March

    Thursday, March 1 2018 2:54 PM EST2018-03-01 19:54:42 GMT
    March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>
    March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>

  • Spaghetti Dinner/Silent Auction - March 1

    Spaghetti Dinner/Silent Auction - March 1

    Thursday, February 15 2018 1:51 PM EST2018-02-15 18:51:31 GMT
    Grace United Methodist Church Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction.More >>
    Grace United Methodist Church Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction.More >>

  • MSSU Regional History Day - March 2

    MSSU Regional History Day - March 2

    Monday, February 26 2018 3:58 PM EST2018-02-26 20:58:31 GMT
    Regional History Day entries to explore 'Conflict and Compromise' Joplin, MO – For nearly three decades, the Social Sciences Department at Missouri Southern State University has played host to the annual Region 6 History Day – an opportunity to show off their research within a historical theme. The 2018 event – to be held Friday, March 2 – will find students considering the theme of "Conflict and Compromise" in History." The broad theme will in...More >>
    Regional History Day entries to explore 'Conflict and Compromise' Joplin, MO – For nearly three decades, the Social Sciences Department at Missouri Southern State University has played host to the annual Region 6 History Day – an opportunity to show off their research within a historical theme. The 2018 event – to be held Friday, March 2 – will find students considering the theme of "Conflict and Compromise" in History." The broad theme will in...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.