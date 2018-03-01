MO Blind Pension Lawsuit Agreement

The Missouri Department of Social Services and the state's Attorney General's Office have reached an agreement that includes a compensation fund in the blind pension lawsuit.

According to the DSS, on October 6th, 2017, the Cole County Circuit Court entered a judgment finding that individuals who received a blind pension between Feb. 1, 2001 and June 30, 2010 did not receive the full amount of the pension that they were entitled to receive. The Court's judgment awarded $26,312,279 to compensate these individuals for the underpayment. Now, an agreement has been made on how to compensate those affected. As part of the agreement, the state will establish a fund from which eligible blind pensioners will receive compensation according to an agreed upon claims process.

"The Department of Social Services thinks that the settlement agreement represents a reasonable resolution to this long-standing, complex case," said Patrick Luebbering, Director, Family Support Division. "The Department will be asking the Court to approve the agreement."

Officials say the agreement resolves all outstanding issues in the lawsuit. You can find the proposed settlement agreement here.

Division 4 of the Cole County Circuit Court will hold a hearing at 1:30 P.M. on March 30, 2018 to allow any class member the opportunity to object to the settlement or opt out of the settlement.