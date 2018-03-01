Quantcast

MO Blind Pension Lawsuit Agreement - KOAM TV 7

MO Blind Pension Lawsuit Agreement

Updated:

The Missouri Department of Social Services and the state's Attorney General's Office have reached an agreement that includes a compensation fund in the blind pension lawsuit.

According to the DSS, on October 6th, 2017, the Cole County Circuit Court entered a judgment finding that individuals who received a blind pension between Feb. 1, 2001 and June 30, 2010 did not receive the full amount of the pension that they were entitled to receive.  The Court's judgment awarded $26,312,279 to compensate these individuals for the underpayment.  Now, an agreement has been made on how to compensate those affected.  As part of the agreement, the state will establish a fund from which eligible blind pensioners will receive compensation according to an agreed upon claims process.

"The Department of Social Services thinks that the settlement agreement represents a reasonable resolution to this long-standing, complex case," said Patrick Luebbering, Director, Family Support Division. "The Department will be asking the Court to approve the agreement."

Officials say the agreement resolves all outstanding issues in the lawsuit.  You can find the proposed settlement agreement here.

Division 4 of the Cole County Circuit Court will hold a hearing at 1:30 P.M. on March 30, 2018 to allow any class member the opportunity to object to the settlement or opt out of the settlement.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Student Veterans Work to Make Labette Community College a Military Friendly Campus

    Student Veterans Work to Make Labette Community College a Military Friendly Campus

    Thursday, March 1 2018 7:10 PM EST2018-03-02 00:10:24 GMT

    Two combat vets create a student veterans organization, plan an awareness event about veteran suicide and work to make their campus more military friendly.

    More >>

    Two combat vets create a student veterans organization, plan an awareness event about veteran suicide and work to make their campus more military friendly.

    More >>

  • Couple Sentenced in Child Abuse Case

    Couple Sentenced in Child Abuse Case

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:42 PM EST2018-03-01 22:42:05 GMT

    A Carthage couple hears their fate in court today (March 1) after pleading guilty to child abuse.  Anna and Brandon Sanders are convicted of battering their one-month-old son in October of 2014.  In 2014, the infant was admitted to children's mercy in Kansas City for a leg fracture. The infant was found to have four broken ribs and both his legs broken.

    More >>

    A Carthage couple hears their fate in court today (March 1) after pleading guilty to child abuse.  Anna and Brandon Sanders are convicted of battering their one-month-old son in October of 2014.  In 2014, the infant was admitted to children's mercy in Kansas City for a leg fracture. The infant was found to have four broken ribs and both his legs broken.

    More >>

  • Planned Outage in Joplin

    Planned Outage in Joplin

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:20 PM EST2018-03-01 22:20:15 GMT

    Empire District plans brief outage in downtown Joplin. Officials say the service interruption will begin at 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 4th, and last about two hours. They say that outage could be postponed or last longer due to weather or equipment issues. Click here for more information.

    More >>

    Empire District plans brief outage in downtown Joplin. Officials say the service interruption will begin at 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 4th, and last about two hours. They say that outage could be postponed or last longer due to weather or equipment issues. Click here for more information.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.