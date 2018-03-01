Frost Court Appearance

Quantcast

Johnnie Frost, of Carthage, made a court appearance today (March 1). Conditions of his bond were discussed. Frost has been removed from house arrest, is ordered to continue treatment and follow recommendations, and not to possess/consume alcohol or possess firearms. His next hearing is scheduled for April 5th.

In June of 2017, Frost allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a rifle and fired warning shots over her head. A witness claims he also fired 21 shots through the door of a room with the girlfriend and a 7-year-old child inside, and later fired four shots into the house from outside, narrowly missing a 3-year-old.

There were no injuries.

Previous Story: http://www.koamtv.com/story/35773397/carthage-man-charged-with-child-endangerment-domestic-assault

