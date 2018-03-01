Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl For Kids Sake - March 3

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jasper & Newton Counties hosts Bowl for Kids Sake on Saturday, March 3. It will take place at 4th Street Bowl in Joplin. It's the organization's largest fundraiser of the year.
It's from noon to 7:00 p.m.
More information: http://joplinbigbro.org/events/
Two combat vets create a student veterans organization, plan an awareness event about veteran suicide and work to make their campus more military friendly.More >>
A Carthage couple hears their fate in court today (March 1) after pleading guilty to child abuse. Anna and Brandon Sanders are convicted of battering their one-month-old son in October of 2014. In 2014, the infant was admitted to children's mercy in Kansas City for a leg fracture. The infant was found to have four broken ribs and both his legs broken.More >>
Empire District plans brief outage in downtown Joplin. Officials say the service interruption will begin at 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 4th, and last about two hours. They say that outage could be postponed or last longer due to weather or equipment issues. Click here for more information.More >>
The Missouri Department of Social Services and the state's Attorney General's Office have reached an agreement that includes a compensation fund in the blind pension lawsuit. According to the DSS, on October 6th, 2017, the Cole County Circuit Court entered a judgment finding that individuals who received a blind pension between Feb. 1, 2001 and June 30, 2010 did not receive the full amount of the pension that they were entitled to receive. The Court's judgment awarded ...More >>
"Campus police acted on a combination of information received from the Craig County Sheriff's Office and anonymous tips and took a Northeastern Oklahoma A&M employee into custody," says an email sent by college officials to faculty, staff and students at 4:26 p.m. (Feb 28). Authorities arrested the instructor Wednesday (Feb 28) after allegations that he had a gun and drugs on campus. Authorities say the employee is being held in the Ottawa County Jail on complaints...More >>
