Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl For Kids Sake - March 3

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jasper & Newton Counties hosts Bowl for Kids Sake on Saturday, March 3.  It will take place at 4th Street Bowl in Joplin.  It's the organization's largest fundraiser of the year.

It's from noon to 7:00 p.m.

More information: http://joplinbigbro.org/events/

  • Student Veterans Work to Make Labette Community College a Military Friendly Campus

    Thursday, March 1 2018 7:10 PM EST2018-03-02 00:10:24 GMT

    Two combat vets create a student veterans organization, plan an awareness event about veteran suicide and work to make their campus more military friendly.

  • Couple Sentenced in Child Abuse Case

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:42 PM EST2018-03-01 22:42:05 GMT

    A Carthage couple hears their fate in court today (March 1) after pleading guilty to child abuse.  Anna and Brandon Sanders are convicted of battering their one-month-old son in October of 2014.  In 2014, the infant was admitted to children's mercy in Kansas City for a leg fracture. The infant was found to have four broken ribs and both his legs broken.

  • Planned Outage in Joplin

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:20 PM EST2018-03-01 22:20:15 GMT

    Empire District plans brief outage in downtown Joplin. Officials say the service interruption will begin at 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 4th, and last about two hours. They say that outage could be postponed or last longer due to weather or equipment issues. Click here for more information.

  • Pittsburg Community Events - March

    Thursday, March 1 2018 2:54 PM EST2018-03-01 19:54:42 GMT
    March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>
  • Spaghetti Dinner/Silent Auction - March 1

    Thursday, February 15 2018 1:51 PM EST2018-02-15 18:51:31 GMT
  • MSSU Regional History Day - March 2

    Monday, February 26 2018 3:58 PM EST2018-02-26 20:58:31 GMT
