Planned Outage in Joplin

Empire District plans brief outage in downtown Joplin. Officials say the service interruption will begin at 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 4th, and last about two hours. It's expected to affect about 700 customers.  They say that outage could be postponed or last longer due to weather or equipment issues.  Officials say this scheduled outage is the result of substation maintenance and is necessary to ensure the safety of those involved. This project is part of an ongoing initiative to strengthen the delivery system and enhance reliability for customers. We thank customers for their patience as we complete this work.

  • Student Veterans Work to Make Labette Community College a Military Friendly Campus

    Student Veterans Work to Make Labette Community College a Military Friendly Campus

    Thursday, March 1 2018 7:10 PM EST2018-03-02 00:10:24 GMT

    Two combat vets create a student veterans organization, plan an awareness event about veteran suicide and work to make their campus more military friendly.

    Two combat vets create a student veterans organization, plan an awareness event about veteran suicide and work to make their campus more military friendly.

  • Couple Sentenced in Child Abuse Case

    Couple Sentenced in Child Abuse Case

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:42 PM EST2018-03-01 22:42:05 GMT

    A Carthage couple hears their fate in court today (March 1) after pleading guilty to child abuse.  Anna and Brandon Sanders are convicted of battering their one-month-old son in October of 2014.  In 2014, the infant was admitted to children's mercy in Kansas City for a leg fracture. The infant was found to have four broken ribs and both his legs broken.

    A Carthage couple hears their fate in court today (March 1) after pleading guilty to child abuse.  Anna and Brandon Sanders are convicted of battering their one-month-old son in October of 2014.  In 2014, the infant was admitted to children's mercy in Kansas City for a leg fracture. The infant was found to have four broken ribs and both his legs broken.

