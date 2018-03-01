Planned Outage in Joplin

Empire District plans brief outage in downtown Joplin. Officials say the service interruption will begin at 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 4th, and last about two hours. It's expected to affect about 700 customers. They say that outage could be postponed or last longer due to weather or equipment issues. Officials say this scheduled outage is the result of substation maintenance and is necessary to ensure the safety of those involved. This project is part of an ongoing initiative to strengthen the delivery system and enhance reliability for customers. We thank customers for their patience as we complete this work.

