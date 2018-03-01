NEO Wrestling Reclaims National Title

Meghan Maher and Mikaela Burgess scored 21 points apiece to get the Gorillas by Washburn in the MIAA tournament quarterfinals.More >>
The Norsemen have claimed their 3rd national championship in the last 5 seasons.More >>
Both teams are now in the top-5 in the Central Region.More >>
The Gorillas beat Lincoln Tuesday night to move on to the MIAA tournament quarterfinals in Kansas City.More >>
Boschee led the Lions to another 20-win season and the #2 seed in the MIAA tournament.More >>
Missouri Southern senior CJ Carr was named to the All-MIAA 1st team and the All-MIAA defensive team.More >>
A Carthage couple hears their fate in court today (March 1) after pleading guilty to child abuse. Anna and Brandon Sanders are convicted of battering their one-month-old son in October of 2014. In 2014, the infant was admitted to children's mercy in Kansas City for a leg fracture. The infant was found to have four broken ribs and both his legs broken.More >>
Empire District plans brief outage in downtown Joplin. Officials say the service interruption will begin at 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 4th, and last about two hours. They say that outage could be postponed or last longer due to weather or equipment issues. Click here for more information.More >>
The Missouri Department of Social Services and the state's Attorney General's Office have reached an agreement that includes a compensation fund in the blind pension lawsuit. According to the DSS, on October 6th, 2017, the Cole County Circuit Court entered a judgment finding that individuals who received a blind pension between Feb. 1, 2001 and June 30, 2010 did not receive the full amount of the pension that they were entitled to receive. The Court's judgment awarded ...More >>
"Campus police acted on a combination of information received from the Craig County Sheriff's Office and anonymous tips and took a Northeastern Oklahoma A&M employee into custody," says an email sent by college officials to faculty, staff and students at 4:26 p.m. (Feb 28). Authorities arrested the instructor Wednesday (Feb 28) after allegations that he had a gun and drugs on campus. Authorities say the employee is being held in the Ottawa County Jail on complaints...More >>
