Couple Sentenced in Child Abuse Case

A Carthage couple hears their fate in court today (March 1) after pleading guilty to child abuse. Anna and Brandon Sanders are convicted of battering their one-month-old son in October of 2014.

In 2014, the infant was admitted to children's mercy in Kansas City for a leg fracture. The infant was found to have four broken ribs and both his legs broken.

According to court documents, Anna says the crime happened at her home in Carthage. Anna says the morning of October 6, 2014 she was upset and pulled the boys' legs and shook a couple of times, squeezed him really hard, and accidentally slammed his leg in the front door. Court records state that the next day, Brandon placed the infant on the floor and accidentally stepped on and squeezed him. Brandon says he grabbed his right leg really tight, twisted it, and heard a "pop".

Anna and Brandon did not seek medical help until October 10, 2014. The infant did survive his injuries.

In January (2018), both suspects plead guilty to assault, abuse or neglect of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

They both received the same sentence of 7 years in prison on each count which will be served at same time. But the couple are ordered to the 120 shock incarceration program. After the 120 days, courts will assess whether they should be released to probation or serve the rest of sentence behind bars.