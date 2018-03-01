Tarzan Zerbini Circus, Web Extra

The Tarzan Zerbini Circus is in Joplin.

Organizers say this year's show features some of the most thrilling acts in the circus today including elephants, horses, bears, acrobats, aerialists, clowns and more.

We spoke with Tony Thomas, an Elephant Trainer with the circus.

"Our elephants here are treated just like my brothers and sisters they are our family. I spend 24 hours a day with them. They have customized transports that they travel in. These trucks are actually climate controlled inside they have windows. While we're cruising down the road people are looking in the windows. The elephants are waving looking at the people back."

"So in the show you'll see them, they sit down they lay down, they trunk up and salute with their noses, they do a little dance. There's one trick in there but I can't give that one away you'll have to come out and see it."

The circus runs from March 2 - 4.

