Dillon's Robbery, Suspect Vehicle

Pittsburg Police say they believe the suspect in the Dillon's Robbery on February 6th fled the scene in a Silver early 2000's Pontiac Grand Prix.

The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of money. Major Brent Narges says a weapon was not brandished.

They're asking anyone with information call Pittsburg Police.

Pittsburg Police Department: 620-231-1700

Tip Line: 620-231-TIPS (8477)

Callers can remain anonymous.

Previous Story:

http://www.koamtv.com/story/37451466/pittsburg-dillons-robbery

http://www.koamtv.com/clip/14109946/dillons-robbery-9-2-7