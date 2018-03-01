Quantcast

Maher, Burgess Lead PSU to MIAA Semifinals

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Pittsburg State University women's basketball team used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to turn a seven-point deficit into a three-point lead en route to a 71-63 victory over Washburn University Thursday (Mar. 1) in the quarterfinals of the 2018 MIAA Postseason Tournament at Municipal Auditorium.

The victory sends the No. 2 seed Gorillas (23-6) into the tournament semifinals Friday (Mar. 3) against No. 3 seed Fort Hays State University at Noon (CST). The Tigers defeated No. 6 Emporia State University, 57-54, Thursday afternoon.

Megan Maher and Mikaela Burgess scored 21 points apiece to spark the Gorillas Maher poured in seven of Pitt State's 14 3-point field goals in the contest. The Gorillas generated two-thirds of their field goals (21) in the game from beyond the arc.

Pitt State outscored WU (20-10), 23-11, in the pivotal final 10 minutes of action.

Maher enjoyed her career scoring day by hitting seven of nine 3-pointers in the game. Burgess added five trifectas in her 21-point total. Shelby Lopez finished the game with 11 points, while Madison Northcutt added seven points and nine rebounds. Paige Imhoff dished out nine assists to set the Pitt State single season record in the category with 174.

The Ichabods got a game-high 25 points from Axelle Bernard, while Reagan Phelan added 15 points.

