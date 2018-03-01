Student Veterans Work to Make Labette Community College a Military Friendly Campus

"I try and pray for that guy and hope he gets better. Gets a better life. What he did here is ridiculous."More >>
Two combat vets create a student veterans organization, plan an awareness event about veteran suicide and work to make their campus more military friendly.More >>
A Carthage couple hears their fate in court today (March 1) after pleading guilty to child abuse. Anna and Brandon Sanders are convicted of battering their one-month-old son in October of 2014. In 2014, the infant was admitted to children's mercy in Kansas City for a leg fracture. The infant was found to have four broken ribs and both his legs broken.More >>
Empire District plans brief outage in downtown Joplin. Officials say the service interruption will begin at 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 4th, and last about two hours. They say that outage could be postponed or last longer due to weather or equipment issues. Click here for more information.More >>
The Missouri Department of Social Services and the state's Attorney General's Office have reached an agreement that includes a compensation fund in the blind pension lawsuit. According to the DSS, on October 6th, 2017, the Cole County Circuit Court entered a judgment finding that individuals who received a blind pension between Feb. 1, 2001 and June 30, 2010 did not receive the full amount of the pension that they were entitled to receive. The Court's judgment awarded ...More >>
"Campus police acted on a combination of information received from the Craig County Sheriff's Office and anonymous tips and took a Northeastern Oklahoma A&M employee into custody," says an email sent by college officials to faculty, staff and students at 4:26 p.m. (Feb 28). Authorities arrested the instructor Wednesday (Feb 28) after allegations that he had a gun and drugs on campus. Authorities say the employee is being held in the Ottawa County Jail on complaints...More >>
Two combat vets create a student veterans organization, plan an awareness event about veteran suicide and work to make their campus more military friendly.More >>
A two percent budget cut impacts Oklahoma school districts already operating lean after cuts last year. No pay raise for teachers could result in a walkout.More >>
A counseling specialist wants all schools to have his Mental Health for All Toolkit. Carl Junction schools get help for students from Ozark center professional right in town and every year more kids are needing it.More >>
Construction is complete on a new business catering to those whose hobby is target shooting.. Centerfire Precision Shooting range held a soft opening this weekend and had steady visitors trying out the indoor range.More >>
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is assisting Commerce, OK police with a fatal shooting.More >>
There's a push throughout all of education to get more students involved in science and math based careers. Thursday, seven hundred students converged on the campus of Pittsburg State University for science day.More >>
People go to college to get an education that will help them land a job ut dressing for the interview doesn't come with the degree. So the Young Professionals Network in Joplin works with Missouri Southern on the ‘Dress to Impress’ event.More >>
It’s a plan that started months ago when the Crawford County sheriff made an offer to the Pittsburg school district of an available school resource officer.More >>
A legislative task force investigates the Kansas Department of Children and Families. The state has more children than ever in state custody. More than seven thousand Kansas kids are in foster care.More >>
Every state has concealed carry weapon laws. But they're not all the same. Legislation that passed the United States House of Representatives is headed to the Senate. It would make one state's permit good in all others.More >>
