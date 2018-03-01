Trout Time in Missouri

Thursday was the kickoff of the Show Me State's catch-and-keep trout season. Every year on March 1st, the season starts at 6:30 AM sharp, with a blaring buzzer!

Plenty of fishermen were up early with their rods ready. In fact, over at Roaring River State Park, the Missouri Department of Conservation estimates, more than 2000 anglers were there to start the season. That season runs through October 31st.