Baxter Springs Upsets #6 Galena in Sub-State Semifinals

The Baxter Springs girls pulled off the upset against #6 Galena in 4A-II sub-state tournament in Columbus on Thursday. The Lions needed overtime, but they eventually finished the job 50-48.

Delaney Barnes had a game-high 21 points for the Lions, while Abbey Underhill added 15 for Baxter Springs.

The Lions will now face Parsons in the sub-state championship on Saturday at 6 pm in Columbus. Parsons beat the tournament host Titans 62-50 on Thursday to advance to the title game.