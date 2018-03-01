U.S. Marine Corps Hosts A Unique Family Night In Jasper

The United States Marine Corps held a special "family night" in Jasper at the high school - to prepare future recruits and their families for what boot camp has to offer.

At family night, it starts with informing the families.

Ssgt. Shawn Parks, Joplin Station Commander: "A lot of families might not have an idea what's going to happen with their child, so this is an opportunity for them to come out and see exactly what's going to occur."

There's an introduction to life at boot camp, essentially, the calm, before the storm.

Parents can ask questions, and the recruits get an idea of what their life will be like, if they continue into the Marines.

And then this...

Samuel Townshend, Prospective Marine: "One of the biggest parts of boot camp is the drill instructors, so they can push us for the physical but the biggest part is the mental, most people drop out of boot camp because of the mental part."

Townshend: "We serve for a reason, for a purpose, whether we're called into action, or not, we're here and training and we're prepared for that."

The drill instructors are hard, but they are fair.

Ssgt. Matthew San Nicolas: "A lot of recruits are stronger, become stronger, not only physically, but mentally."

Nicolas: "At the end of the cycle, it's very rewarding, it's actually a very rewarding job."

Staff Sergeant San Nicolas says at the end of boot camp, the Marines he trains, personally thank him for making them stronger Marines, and stronger people.

recruits from the Joplin and Springfield area participated in this special training.

