Basketball Scoreboard (3/1)

Marmaton Valley 29 SCC 58 F/BBB/Sub-State Semi.
Lebo 39 St. Paul 57 F/BBB/Sub-State Semi.
Pleasanton 41 Yates Center 39 F/GBB/Sub-State Semi.
Heritage Christian 14 Colgan 52 F/GBB/Sub-State Semi.
Humboldt 57 Council Grove 71 F/BBB/Sub-State Semi.
Osage City 53 Jayhawk-Linn 34 F/BBB/Sub-State Semi.
Riverton 35 Caney Valley 68 F/BBB/Sub-State Semi.
Cherryvale 48 Neodesha 38 F/BBB/Sub-State Semi.
Coffeyville 41 Wellington 50 F/GBB/Sub-State Semi.
Winfield 36 Arkansas City 39 F/GBB/Sub-State Semi.
Chanute 27 Labette Co. 65 F/GBB/Sub-State Semi.
Independence 36 Fort Scott 35 F/GBB/Sub-State Semi.
Baxter Springs 50 Galena 48 F/OT/GBB/Sub-State Semi.
Parsons 62 Columbus 50 F/GBB/Sub-State Semi.
Prairie View 19 Girard 64 F/GBB/Sub-State Semi.
Iola 63 Frontenac 67 F/GBB/Sub-State Semi.
Aurora 27 Carl Junction 43 F/GBB/C4D10 Semi.
Cassville 26 Webb City 37 F/GBB/C4D10 Semi.
Harrisonville 32 Nevada 38 F/GBB/C4D12 Semi.
Pleasant Hill 51 Nevada 66 F/BBB/C4D12 Semi.
Aurora 44 Webb City 58 F/BBB/C4D10 Semi.
McDonald Co. 41 Carl Junction 59 F/BBB/C4D10 Semi.
Wyandotte 81 Preston 75 F/BBB/2A Area
Washburn 63 Pittsburg State 71 F/WBB/MIAA Quarterfinals

