KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-2

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-2

Updated:

GALENA FIRES

  • Investigators in Galena, Kansas are trying to determine whether two structure fires early Thursday morning are connected to eight recent grass fires that were intentionally set.  Officials say one of the fires happened at about 1:00am Thursday morning.  Then, about two hours later, there was another fire at an abandoned house about one mile away.  These two fires have already been ruled as suspicious.

BOURBON COUNTY INTERNET

  • High Speed internet is one step closer to reality in Bourbon County.  Craw-Kan is working with the county on the cost of the infrastructure expansion.  The service will begin with the court house and the jail then expand to residential areas in Fort Scott as it becomes available.

INDUSTRIAL TARIFFS

  • President Trump's plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports is prompting fears of a trade war.  The president says the measures are necessary to protect U.S. industrial interests.  Leaders from the European Union and Canada said they will retaliate if new tariffs are enacted.

