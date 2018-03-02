Tank or Bank: Tawnya's Top 5 Predictions (Weekend of March 2-4)

Two new movies open this weekend in 4-State Theaters. “Red Sparrow” and “Death Wish”. In this morning’s Tank or Bank movie predictions, Tawnya pits “Red Sparrow” in the number two spot. The film re-teams “The Hunger Games” star Jennifer Lawrence and director Francis Lawrence in an R-rated adaptation of the first book in Jason Matthews' trilogy of novels. Tawnya predicts “Red Sparrow” will rake in just under $20 Million (Just a wee bit more than “Atomic Blonde” which opened at $18.3 Million).

Here’s a look at Tawnya Top Five Predictions:

Black Panther Red Sparrow Death Wish Game Night Peter Rabbit

To view the movie trailer for “Red Sparrow” click here.

And here’s a link to a preview of “Death Wish” starring Bruce Willis.