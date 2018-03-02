Quantcast

Tank or Bank: Tawnya's Top 5 Predictions (Weekend of March 2-4)

Tank or Bank: Tawnya's Top 5 Predictions (Weekend of March 2-4)

Updated:

Two new movies open this weekend in 4-State Theaters.  “Red Sparrow” and “Death Wish”.  In this morning’s Tank or Bank movie predictions, Tawnya pits “Red Sparrow” in the number two spot.  The film re-teams “The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence and director Francis Lawrence in an R-rated adaptation of the first book in Jason Matthews' trilogy of novels. Tawnya predicts “Red Sparrow” will rake in just under $20 Million (Just a wee bit more than “Atomic Blonde” which opened at $18.3 Million).

Here’s a look at Tawnya Top Five Predictions:

  1. Black Panther
  2. Red Sparrow
  3. Death Wish
  4. Game Night
  5. Peter Rabbit   

To view the movie trailer for “Red Sparrow” click here.

And here’s a link to a preview of “Death Wish” starring Bruce Willis.

