Rob O'Brian Discusses Senate Run

Rob O'Brian, president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce has introduced an informal group of supporters who are encouraging him to run for the Missouri State Senate seat being vacated by Ron Richard (R-Joplin), who has reached his term limit. Richard introduced O'Brian this morning at a news conference. O'Brian made the following comments:

“I have had several friends and professional colleagues ask and encourage me to run for Senate. Just to reach a decision to give running serious consideration, the consideration it deserves, led to a lot of discussion with my family, with friends and with many others whose opinion matters to me. Less than a week ago, my family made a decision to take another step in the process, by asking for the Chamber Board to approve doing more research on the opportunity and to ask the people who had encouraged me initially and others to be on an informal group to assess the opportunity for support. Running for any office is usually contemplated months in advance. While I am honored and humbled by the encouragement to run, the time is short, so this informal group of great folks is important in determining the opportunity.

“It is also important that my great Chamber staff and Board have the opportunity to assess how we can make sure the important work of the Chamber and its affiliates goes on if, and when, I do decide to file for office. Obviously, we would not be doing this if I wasn’t serious about running if everything comes together.

“I want to stress that my primary interest has been, and is, ensuring we have a strong economy, with good job opportunities and the education and training for our residents in this area to get those jobs. The Joplin Chamber has been the leader in job creation for Joplin and, through our affiliates, in the region. I am proud to lead this organization. This position has also afforded me the opportunity to work with state-wide groups and with Senator Richard and others on legislation to enhance business growth and increased job opportunities across Missouri.

“I want to stress that this is, right now, a work in progress. There is no campaign committee, no request for funds, no effort other than to make sure my family and I respect our friends and supporters who have encouraged us to give strong consideration to running. I would end by noting that my family has lived in Joplin for 23 years now. It is our home. I have the opportunity to be a part of much of the growth in our community and region, and watching others with good hearts and passion do their part for our area and its people. I have a sincere interest in continuing the leadership we have enjoyed in the Missouri Senate and with the help of all of these people and others will make a final decision soon.”

Chairman of the Joplin Chamber board, Clive Veri of Commerce Bank, noted that there was quite a bit of work to be done on the chamber side as well to ensure a smooth transition if O’Brian decides to run. “Rob gives countless hours to our organization and community. We want to make sure there is a way for our great programs in membership and workforce and job creation continue on. We want to find a way for him to do this.”

Click Here to see Rob O'Brian's Biography.

Friends of Rob

Informal Assessment Group as of: 3/2/18

Steve McIntosh, Carthage

Don Knost, Carthage

Jenny Mansfield, Carthage

Bob Jackson, Greenfield

Nancy Good, Joplin

Jerrod Hogan, Joplin

David Humphreys, Joplin

Senator Ron Richard, Joplin

Steve Russell, Joplin

Dan Stanley, Joplin

Diane Volk, Joplin

Richard Volk, Joplin

Mikell Warren, Joplin

Larry Warren, Joplin

Gene Schwartz, Neosho

Grant Schwartz, Neosho

Ray Stipp, Neosho

T. Mark Elliot, Webb City

Kyle Hickam, Webb City