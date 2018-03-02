Quantcast

Groundbreakings Scheduled at Pittsburg Schools

The Pittsburg School District plans three more groundbreaking ceremonies for the coming months.

Officials will break ground at the Pittsburg Community Middle School on Friday, March 9th at 10:30 a.m. Officials say plans include a new gymnasium, weight room, and locker rooms which will double as safe rooms. The expansion will happen on the east side of the school, taking away the current parking lot.  New parking will be on the north side of the street which officials say will also improve pickup and drop off traffic congestion.

A groundbreaking ceremony at the Pittsburg High School will be on Tuesday, April 3rd at 1:30 p.m.  Construction there will include a new cafeteria/kitchen which will double as a storm shelter, new administrative offices and a new band room.  Renovations will also be done to walkways and learning areas.

At Lakeside Elementary, the groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Monday, May 14th at 10:30 a.m.  Crews will be constructing a new cafeteria/kitchen doubling as a storm shelter.  Officials say that will also free up space for needed classrooms.

