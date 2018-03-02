"145 Compliments for Joplin" Campaign

What do you like best about Joplin? The City wants to know!

"As part of this year's Birthday Celebration for Joplin, we'd like to give Joplin 145 compliments, the same number that recognizes the years she has served all of us as a Charter City," said City Clerk Barb Gollhofer. "We all enjoy different aspects of Joplin, and it will be wonderful to hear from our citizens about the things they admire or enjoy the most about our city."

The campaign "145 Compliments for Joplin" is being launched to recognize the City's 145th Birthday. Joplin was incorporated by the State of Missouri as a City on March 23, 1873.

Gollhofer and other City officials along with Community Historian Brad Belk are inviting residents to participate by expressing the feature or characteristic that they like about Joplin by completing the following sentence: "I like Joplin because….." .

Responses should include the first and last name of the person submitting, along with their age. Ages are being included in the submissions to depict favorite features of Joplin fans of all ages and different eras and perspectives.

The responses will be gathered into a display to be revealed at Joplin's 145th Birthday Party on Friday, March 23, 2018. Everyone is welcome to join the event at 11 a.m. in the main lobby of City Hall to view these. Attendees of the birthday party will be asked to vote for their five favorite reasons from the 145 gathered during this campaign.

The ballots will be counted and the top 12 reasons people like Joplin will be included in the 2019 edition of the Joplin Historical Museum's annual calendar. One favorite reason, along with entrants' name and age, will be depicted in each month of the 2019 calendar as a tribute to our fair City. (The announcement of the top 12 reasons is not included in the birthday party, but will be made at a later date.)

Residents have several ways to submit their response to the sentence, "I like Joplin because …" They may:

1. Email Public Information Officer Lynn Onstot at lonstot@joplinmo.org; Please put "Compliment Submission" in the subject line.

2. Post on the Joplin City Government's Facebook page under the Event titled "145 Compliments for Joplin!" ;

3. Complete the form at the main lobby desk of City Hall, 602 S. Main Street; or

4. Mail it to Lynn Onstot, Public Information, City of Joplin, 602 S. Main St., Joplin, MO 64801.

Only one submission per person please. The sentence can be no longer than 15 words, and must include the first and last name along with the age of entrant. Submissions must be received by 5 p.m. Monday, March 19 to be included in the display and ballot. If several submit same or similar feature, the first one received will be the one included in the display and ballot. The display and ballot will be made up of 145 entries, but may include more depending upon the number of entries received. Campaign committee has the right to exclude entries containing profanity or vulgar content.

Regardless of submitting an entry, all are invited to come and enjoy 145 Compliments for Joplin at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 23, 2018, along with light refreshments in honor of their city.