Kansas Agency Discloses Personal Information

By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    A Kansas agency that inadvertently disclosed health-related personal information of thousands of people says it will review its procedures to prevent a similar mistake in the future.
    The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services announced Thursday that it became aware on Feb. 23 that an employee sent an unauthorized e-mail with the information of about 11,000 people to its business partners.
    The e-mail included names, addresses, Social Security numbers, birth dates, gender, Medicaid identification numbers and participation in in-home services.
    The department says it has no evidence the information was misused or disclosed publicly. It says agreements prevent the partners from disseminating the information.
    Agency spokeswoman Angela de Rocha says all consumers whose information was released will receive a letter of explanation.
    The release has been reported to federal regulators.
 

