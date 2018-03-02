Kansas Agency Discloses Personal Information

A Kansas agency that inadvertently disclosed health-related personal information of thousands of people says it will review its procedures to prevent a similar mistake in the future.
The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services announced Thursday that it became aware on Feb. 23 that an employee sent an unauthorized e-mail with the information of about 11,000 people to its business partners.
The e-mail included names, addresses, Social Security numbers, birth dates, gender, Medicaid identification numbers and participation in in-home services.
The department says it has no evidence the information was misused or disclosed publicly. It says agreements prevent the partners from disseminating the information.
Agency spokeswoman Angela de Rocha says all consumers whose information was released will receive a letter of explanation.
The release has been reported to federal regulators.
Monett Police identify a suspect involved in alleged threat against Monett High School. Today (March 2), an arrest warrant was issued for 17-year-old Kaleb Switzer of Monett on charges of terrorist threat and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Investigators say a shooting involving a Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy was justified. The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated the shooting that took place on January 2nd (2018). According to the report, Deputy Jason Hutchins responded to 901 N. Landreth Avenue around 3:00 p.m. after hearing a call from other officers requesting backup regarding a man inside the home with a knife.
The Pittsburg School District plans three more groundbreaking ceremonies for the coming months.
