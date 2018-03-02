Quantcast

Motorcycle Rider Acquitted In Death of Missouri Trooper - KOAM TV 7

Motorcycle Rider Acquitted In Death of Missouri Trooper

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    Jurors Friday found a central Missouri man not guilty in the death of a Missouri state trooper.
    23-year-old Serghei Comerzan had been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the August 2015 death of Trooper James Bava.
    Prosecutors said Comerzan was driving his motorcycle up to 105 mph before Bava tried to stop him on a highway in rural Audrain County, Missouri.
    The 25-year-old trooper lost control of his car while chasing Comerazan and died in a fiery crash.
        Assistant Audrain County Prosecutor Scott Fox argued that Comerzan's reckless driving caused the death of Trooper Bava.
    The defense argued that Comerzan didn't know the trooper was trying to stop him and that the state didn't prove he was trying to outrun the trooper.
         The superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Colonel Sandra Karsten, released her thoughts on the jury's decision. She said, "This has been a very difficult period of time for James' family, friends, and for the Missouri State Highway Patrol. I want to express my thanks to all our employees as well as the law enforcement personnel who have invested countless hours in this investigation, including the Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, the Missouri Office of Prosecution Services, and to every citizen who offered their help and support in any way. I am very grateful. The Patrol will continue to support the Bava Family in any way that we can."

     A mistrial was declared in Comerzan's first trial in May 2017.


    
 

