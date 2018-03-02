Quantcast

American Pickers Return to Missouri

"Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they've never seen before."

American Pickers is a documentary series exploring the world of antique 'picking' on the History channel. The show follows Mike and Frank, two skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America's most valuable antiques. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America's past along the way.

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team are returning to Missouri to film episodes of American Pickers throughout the area.

AMERICAN PICKERS is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to:

americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

facebook: @GotAPick

