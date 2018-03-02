KS Hosts Statewide Job Fair

Chanute, KS is one of 12 locations for the state's biggest job fair.
The Kansas Department of Commerce and KANSASWORKS, along with job centers across the state, are hosting the job fair. It will be on March 8th and will provide employers, veterans and job seekers the opportunity to connect.
"The Statewide Job Fair offers a wonderful opportunity to match Kansas employers with the skilled and valuable employees they need to fill their crucial positions," said Robert North, Interim Secretary of the Kansas Department of Commerce.
Organizers say the fair is also an opportunity for veterans of any status and their families to meet with a variety of employers in several industries and fields. Veterans at any stage in their career search are invited, including active duty, reservists or National Guard.
"The Kansas workforce is made up of highly-skilled and talented individuals with a passion and drive that brings an inherent value to every task they set their minds to," said Mike Beene, Kansas Commerce Director of Employment Services. "Our workers make up the fabric of this state, holding it together through their unending will and commitment to excellence."
The event will take place at 12 different locations throughout the state, including Chanute, El Dorado, Edgerton, Garden City, Kansas City, Lawrence, Leavenworth, Manhattan, McPherson, Overland Park, Topeka and Wichita. The job fair will be open to all job seekers from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
More information on the fair: www.KansasWorks.com or call (877) 509-6757.
More Information on the Kansas workforce: https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/
