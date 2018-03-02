Jasper Co Deputy Cleared in Shooting

Investigators say a shooting involving a Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy was justified.

The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated the shooting that took place on January 2nd (2018). According to the report, Deputy Jason Hutchins responded to 901 N. Landreth Avenue around 3:00 p.m. after hearing a call from other officers requesting backup regarding a man inside the home with a knife.

Authorities say deputies with the civil process division were attempting to serve an exparte order of protection to 66-year-old Louis C. Miller. The report says that upon contacting him at the home, Miller picked up a large knife. They say deputies gave repeated commands for Miller to drop the knife, but Miller pointed the knife in their direction and charged at them. Deputy Hutchins fired one shot, hitting Miller in the chest. Miller died from the wound.

Authorities say the investigation into the shooting was immediately turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Results of the investigation were turned over to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office and the Jasper County Prosecutor.

