Quantcast

Jasper Co Deputy Cleared in Shooting - KOAM TV 7

Jasper Co Deputy Cleared in Shooting

Updated:
Deputy Cleared Deputy Cleared

Investigators say a shooting involving a Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy was justified.

The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated the shooting that took place on January 2nd (2018). According to the report, Deputy Jason Hutchins responded to 901 N. Landreth Avenue around 3:00 p.m. after hearing a call from other officers requesting backup regarding a man inside the home with a knife.

Authorities say deputies with the civil process division were attempting to serve an exparte order of protection to 66-year-old Louis C. Miller. The report says that upon contacting him at the home, Miller picked up a large knife. They say deputies gave repeated commands for Miller to drop the knife, but Miller pointed the knife in their direction and charged at them. Deputy Hutchins fired one shot, hitting Miller in the chest. Miller died from the wound.

Authorities say the investigation into the shooting was immediately turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Results of the investigation were turned over to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office and the Jasper County Prosecutor.

Previous Story: http://www.koamtv.com/story/37178734/man-dies-from-injuries-in-officer-involved-shooting

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Student Charged for Threat Against Monett School

    Student Charged for Threat Against Monett School

    Friday, March 2 2018 5:56 PM EST2018-03-02 22:56:31 GMT

    Monett Police identify a suspect involved in alleged threat against Monett High School.  Today (March 2), an arrest warrant was issued for 17-year-old Kaleb Switzer of Monett on charges of terrorist threat and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

    More >>

    Monett Police identify a suspect involved in alleged threat against Monett High School.  Today (March 2), an arrest warrant was issued for 17-year-old Kaleb Switzer of Monett on charges of terrorist threat and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

    More >>

  • Jasper Co Deputy Cleared in Shooting

    Jasper Co Deputy Cleared in Shooting

    Friday, March 2 2018 4:53 PM EST2018-03-02 21:53:26 GMT
    Deputy ClearedDeputy Cleared
    Deputy ClearedDeputy Cleared

    Investigators say a shooting involving a Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy was justified. The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated the shooting that took place on January 2nd (2018). According to the report, Deputy Jason Hutchins responded to 901 N. Landreth Avenue around 3:00 p.m. after hearing a call from other officers requesting backup regarding a man inside the home with a knife.

    More >>

    Investigators say a shooting involving a Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy was justified. The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated the shooting that took place on January 2nd (2018). According to the report, Deputy Jason Hutchins responded to 901 N. Landreth Avenue around 3:00 p.m. after hearing a call from other officers requesting backup regarding a man inside the home with a knife.

    More >>

  • American Pickers Return to Missouri

    American Pickers Return to Missouri

    Friday, March 2 2018 4:08 PM EST2018-03-02 21:08:51 GMT
    "Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they've never seen before." American Pickers is a documentary series exploring the world of antique 'picking' on the History channel. The show follows Mike and Frank, two skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America's most valuable antiques. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relic...More >>
    "Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they've never seen before." American Pickers is a documentary series exploring the world of antique 'picking' on the History channel. The show follows Mike and Frank, two skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America's most valuable antiques. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relic...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.