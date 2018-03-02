Dr. Seuss Day in Arma

Monett Police identify a suspect involved in alleged threat against Monett High School. Today (March 2), an arrest warrant was issued for 17-year-old Kaleb Switzer of Monett on charges of terrorist threat and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.More >>
Investigators say a shooting involving a Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy was justified. The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated the shooting that took place on January 2nd (2018). According to the report, Deputy Jason Hutchins responded to 901 N. Landreth Avenue around 3:00 p.m. after hearing a call from other officers requesting backup regarding a man inside the home with a knife.More >>
