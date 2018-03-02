Student Charged for Threat Against Monett School

Monett Police identify a suspect involved in alleged threat against Monett High School.



On March 1, 2018, students told school administrators about statements made from a student which they believed would lead to school violence. Monett Police Department and school officials worked together while investigating. Police determined that a student communicated or implied threat involving students and plan of action at the school.

Today (March 2), an arrest warrant was issued for 17-year-old Kaleb Switzer of Monett on charges of terrorist threat and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. The charges come with a cash bond of $150,000 with GPS monitoring and exclusion zones including 1000 feet of any public school property or YMCA. Switzer is in custody.

Monett Police report there is no indication of any other suspects or accomplices being involved in the incident.