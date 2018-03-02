Four States Big Foot Hoaxer 40 Years Later

There wasn't grass, but a fresh layer of snow here in the Four States in Feburary of 1978, perfect for this prankster to stir up some fun.

"I said "wouldn't it be neat to see big foot tracks out there? and he said "yeah I think it would be" so I said "let's go make some" says Chuck Bentley, now 60-years-old.

Chuck was with his friend Robert when he came up with this idea.

"I really didn't know it was going to be this kind of an outfit. I thought well, give it a try. As tall as he was he could get the stride out" says Robert Kabrey.

Chuck headed to the Chetopa High School to make a pair of 17 by 6 inch wooden big feet to attatch to his boots. Then, he headed over to the local park, where the six foot six man made seven foot strides like he shows us here.

"We waited for about an hour or an hour and a half. And nobody had seen the tracks so I went and turned them in myself to the policeman that was on duty" says Bentley.

He took the officer out to the tracks and who immediately started calling other law enforcement on his radio. People heard what was going on over the scanners and showed up to the park that night.

"Dozens of people out there, with guns and flashlights and everything, hunting Big Foot. We hung around till they left which was about 1:30 in the morning.

He estimates around 5,000 people turned out to the city park the next day to find Big Foot.

He says local law enforcement had been bugging him to replicate the prints and long strides in the snow, but he refused.

"It got pretty wild for there for a few days. People were getting a little serious about it and it was time to call it quits"says Kabrey.

So he came to us at KOAM to turn himself in on television.

"I didn't want to confess to them (the police). I just wanted them to find out like everybody else did"

Somebody filmed him leaping like he did to make those long strides and put it on our 10 O'clock newscast that night.

It wasn't only Four Staters who had been invested in the hoax.

"I thought it was hilarious. I had a lot of people who called me who were really mad. They already had booked plane tickets to come here from Oregon and Washington state to hunt the Big foot"

Although those potential Big Foot hunters may remember him as the guy who got their hopes up, he'll always have his place in Four States history as "Big Foot"