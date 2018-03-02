BBB Warns of Tech Support Scam

The Better Business Bureau reports that fake tech support scams are becoming increasingly more common.
The scam starts with a pop-up ad that falsely claims your computer has been infected with a virus. The pop-up then directs victims to a fake tech support website where the scammers try to steal sensitive information such as passwords and credit card numbers.
Two people in Joplin have been affected by the tech support scam so far and over 12,000 complaints a month have been reported to Microsoft .
A simple recommendation by the experts: power off the system and reboot it. They say it will normally eliminate the warning screens and return the computer to working order.
