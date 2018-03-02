New Children's Center in Joplin in Full Swing

Aryn Crawford got the new position at the Children's Center as the Community Development and Outreach Coordinator.

"Making sure people in our community understand what we do as an agency. And have a better understanding of child abuse in general. We want to educate mandated reporters, teachers and other professionals who are around kids to recognize and report child abuse" says Crawford.

A new position at a newly renovated facility with more opportunities for families.

The new Children's Center building was originally built by the Girl Scouts organization the executive director of the Children's Center thinks it's pretty neat that it's still being used to help kids.

"One really great capability that we have here that we didn't have at the other center is the ability to conduct two forensic interviews at the same time. So if we have two families that need service at the same time we can have both of them come. We can maintain confidentiality while still doing those forensic interviews simultaneously."

Along with the Children's Center hiring another full time counselor in a separate mental health counseling center,

"We have excellent access in our community. But families who were here for services were waiting six to eight weeks to be able to get in to see a counselor. Just because of the number of counselors who were trained in this specific type of counseling" says the executive director Vickie Dudley.

Which provides privacy for families who are already going through a difficult time.

"Their life is changing in a moment's notice and so to feel that individuals are respecting their privacy, they're able to get assistance and get support for their child in a confidential manner is very important. "

The Children's Center is a non-profit organization and the funding for the renovations comes from the Missouri Department of Economic Development Neighborhood Assistance Program, tax credits, and donations from the community.

If you would like your employees to be trained on recognizing the signs and symptoms of child abuse, reps from the center say they would be happy to come train your team.

You can call them at 417.623.2292