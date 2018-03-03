Gorillas Take Series Opener vs. Lindenwood

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — Tyson Cushman scored from third base on a wild pitch to give the Pittsburg State University baseball team a 6-5 victory over Lindenwood University in 11 innings Friday (Mar. 2) at Al Ortolani Field.

The Gorillas (10-4, 4-0 MIAA) won their sixth straight game after rallying in extra innings after failing to hold a 5-3 lead after seven innings of play against the Lions (9-5, 2-2 MIAA).

Cushman started the 11th inning by drawing a base on balls from reliever Lucas Tibbs (0-1). Colton Pogue followed with a double down the left field line to put runners on second and third base. Cushman then raced home and got underneath the tag of catcher Ryan Sosnowski after Tibbs bounced a pitch.

Pogue, Josh Whisler and Dallas Reed each had a pair of hits in the game. Reed doubled and scored twice.

Ethan Vanderpool (2-0), the last of six Pitt State pitchers, worked the top of the 11th inning to earn the win. Dante Richardson allowed five hits and two earned runs in four innings of work to start the game. Cooper Gardner followed with three innings of two-hit relief.

Lindenwood needed a run in the eighth and another in the ninth to extend the game. The Lions stranded 13 baserunners in the contest.

The two teams will resume their three-game MIAA series with a 1 p.m. (CST) game Saturday (Mar. 3).

