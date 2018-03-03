Gorillas Fall to #7 Northwest in MIAA Tournament

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Top-seeded Northwest Missouri State University survived a game battle from Pittsburg State University as the Bearcats held on for a 79-73 win over the Gorillas in the quarterfinals of the 2018 MIAA Postseason Tournament Friday (Mar. 2).



NWMSU (25-3) advances to the MIAA Tournament semifinals Saturday to meet the winner of Friday's late game between No. 4 seed University of Central Oklahoma and No. 5 seed University of Central Missouri.



Grant Lozoya and Donovan Franklin combined for 45 points to lead the Pitt State offense. Lozoya finished with a team-leading 23 points, on the strength of five for 10 shooting from 3-point range, while Franklin added 22 points.



Xavier Adams chipped in with 18 points in his final game for the Gorillas.



The Bearcats, the defending NCAA Division II national champion, got a game-high 25 points from three-time MIAA Most Valuable Player Justin Pitts. Pitts made seven of 14 shots from the field and 11 of 14 free throw attempts.



NWMSU outscored Pitt State (17-13) by 13 points at the charity stripe. The Bearcats made 23 of 32 free throws in the contest, compared to a 10 of 12 night by the Gorillas.