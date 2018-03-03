Joplin Claims First District Title in 24 Years

Grant Lozoya finished with a team-high 23 points.More >>
Grant Lozoya finished with a team-high 23 points.More >>
CJ Carr had 28 points, but the Lions lost to Fort Hays State 86-85 in overtime Friday.More >>
CJ Carr had 28 points, but the Lions lost to Fort Hays State 86-85 in overtime Friday.More >>
The Gorillas beat the Lions 6-5 in 11 innings to move to 4-0 in the MIAA.More >>
The Gorillas beat the Lions 6-5 in 11 innings to move to 4-0 in the MIAA.More >>
Basketball scoreboard for March 1st, including districts in Missouri and sub-state action in Kansas.More >>
Basketball scoreboard for March 1st, including districts in Missouri and sub-state action in Kansas.More >>
The Lions needed overtime, but topped the Bulldogs 50-48 to move on to the sub-state championship game.More >>
The Lions needed overtime, but topped the Bulldogs 50-48 to move on to the sub-state championship game.More >>
Monett Police identify a suspect involved in alleged threat against Monett High School. Today (March 2), an arrest warrant was issued for 17-year-old Kaleb Switzer of Monett on charges of terrorist threat and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.More >>
Monett Police identify a suspect involved in alleged threat against Monett High School. Today (March 2), an arrest warrant was issued for 17-year-old Kaleb Switzer of Monett on charges of terrorist threat and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.More >>
Investigators say a shooting involving a Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy was justified. The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated the shooting that took place on January 2nd (2018). According to the report, Deputy Jason Hutchins responded to 901 N. Landreth Avenue around 3:00 p.m. after hearing a call from other officers requesting backup regarding a man inside the home with a knife.More >>
Investigators say a shooting involving a Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy was justified. The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated the shooting that took place on January 2nd (2018). According to the report, Deputy Jason Hutchins responded to 901 N. Landreth Avenue around 3:00 p.m. after hearing a call from other officers requesting backup regarding a man inside the home with a knife.More >>