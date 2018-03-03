Pitt State Falls in MIAA Semifinals

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Pittsburg State University women's basketball team struggled from the field, shooting just 29 percent from the floor, and No. 3 seed Fort Hays State University knocked off the No. 2 seed Gorillas, 52-46, Saturday in the semifinals of the 2018 MIAA Postseason Tournament.



The Tigers (25-5) advance to the Sunday's tournament final where they will face No. 9 seed Lindenwood University at 1 p.m. (CST) at historic Municipal Auditorium. The Lions defeated No. 12 seed Missouri Western State University, 59-41, in the other semifinal Saturday.



Pitt State (23-7) fell behind by as many as 18 points against FHSU, before the Gorillas used a furious fourth quarter comeback bid to try to claw back into the contest.



Shelby Lopez' 3-pointer with 2:23 to play got Pitt State within five points, 48-43, but neither team scored again until FHSU's Carly Heim made two free throws with 29 seconds to play.



Brenlee McPherson led Pitt State with 13 points, while Madison Northcutt added seven points and seven rebounds. Mikaela Burgess chipped in with six points.



FHSU got a game-high 15 points form Heim and 12 points from Emma Stroyan.