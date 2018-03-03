Gorillas Clinch Series Win vs. Lindenwood

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — Colton Pogue belted a go-ahead home run to lead off the seventh inning and the Pittsburg State University baseball team added an insurance run in the frame en route to a 7-5 victory over Lindenwood University Saturday (Mar. 3) at Al Ortolani Field.



The Gorillas (11-4, 5-0 MIAA) claimed their sixth straight victory while Lindenwood dropped to 9-6 overall (2-3 MIAA).



Pogue hit his shot off LWU starter Andrew Eilers (1-1) after the Lions had plated a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to knot the score at 5-5. Reece Garvie later added an RBI single off reliever Justin Taylor to extend the margin to 7-5.



Conner Davis (1-0) got the final out of the seventh to earn the win. Nick Brown got the Gorillas out of a bases loaded jam in the eighth and Cody White locked down his fifth save of the season in quick fashion in the ninth. Cody Whiting allowed three runs in 3.0 innings of work and Andy Pagnozzi allowed two runs, one earned, in 3 2/3 innings on the hill.



Andrew Vogelbaugh went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. He belted a solo home run in the fourth inning. Pogue finished the game 3-for-5 with two RBIs.



The Gorillas and Lions will complete the series with a 1 p.m. (CST) game Sunday.