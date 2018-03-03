MSSU Wins MIAA Baseball Opener

The Missouri Southern Lions won their MIAA opener on Saturday, beating the Northeastern State Riverhawks 3-2. The series against NSU was supposed to be on the road, but was moved to Joplin due to field conditions at Northeastern State.

Senior left-hander Corbin Osburn was fantastic on the mound for MSSU, throwing 8 innings, giving up just one earned run while striking out 9. The Lions are now 12-2 on the season and will be back on the field on Sunday for game two of the series against the Riverhawks beginning at 1:00 pm.