Local Teen Becomes The First In Missouri To Shoot A Perfect 300 In Archery

Trenton Myers shooting his bow Trenton Myers shooting his bow
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

In bowling, a 300 is a perfect score.. And that's true of archery too. Today at Missouri Southern State University an archery tournament served as a state qualifying match, and the unexpected happened. Carthage High School sophomore Trenton Meyers not only hit the target, but got enough bullseyes to score 300; it's an incredible feat by even professional standards.

Myers says, "There's not very many people in the whole world that's ever done it. It's the first in the state of Missouri. Everybody was yelling like everybody was super super happy. I didn't believe it. I thought I was hallucinating."

Meyers has been participating in archery for the past 3 years. 

