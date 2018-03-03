PSU's Rumble in the Jungle Preps High School Students for College

Around 200 high school students filled the Overman Student Center, ready to learn about a big step in their lives, going to college.

"I'm pretty nervous but hopefully after today my nerves will be calm" says Sophie Mount, a high school senior.

The event is aimed towards high school juniors and giving them a head start

The vice president of enrollment management at PSU thinks it's a good idea to look at colleges at that age as well.

"You might want to make a couple of visits. Maybe go your Junior year and visit several and maybe narrow it down and then your Senior year go back to maybe your top ones that you want to see. Most the time Seniors make those decisions in the fall. We do rumbles in the fall for seniors as well" says Howard Smith, PhD.D.

That's exactly what David and Jacob are doing.

"To get a better understanding on college and hopefully adapt a little bit better so when I come in as a freshman here in a few years, I get more ready" says David Burns

Students also got a little inspiration to keep their "senior slide" at bay with an overview about what kind of scholarships they can get. Between a valedictorian scholarship for being the topped rank student in their graduating class and even alumni legacy scholarship for the kids of PSU graduates.

Then, students and their families got a campus tour. One specifically wanting to see the school of construction others to check out what could be their future home.

"I just like to show them around and you know hopefully help them make some connections on our campus" says Peyton Hayworth, a PSU student giving tours.

But no matter how many scholarships they get or how many times they've done this before, sending your kid off to college can be a little bittersweet.

"It's kind of heartbreaking. But it's also exciting" says Phil Mount, Sophie Mount's dad.