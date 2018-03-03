Quantcast

PSU's Rumble in the Jungle Preps High School Students for Colleg - KOAM TV 7

PSU's Rumble in the Jungle Preps High School Students for College

Updated:
By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
Connect
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Around 200 high school students filled the Overman Student Center, ready to learn about a big step in their lives, going to college.

"I'm pretty nervous but hopefully after today my nerves will be calm" says Sophie Mount, a high school senior.

The event is aimed towards high school juniors and giving them a head start 
The vice president of enrollment management at PSU thinks it's a good idea to look at colleges at that age as well.

"You might want to make a couple of visits. Maybe go your Junior year and visit several and maybe narrow it down and then your Senior year go back to maybe your top ones that you want to see. Most the time Seniors make those decisions in the fall. We do rumbles in the fall for seniors as well" says Howard Smith, PhD.D.

That's exactly what David and Jacob are doing.

"To get a better understanding on college and hopefully adapt a little bit better so when I come in as a freshman here in a few years, I get more ready" says David Burns

Students also got a little inspiration to keep their "senior slide" at bay with an overview about what kind of scholarships they can get. Between a valedictorian scholarship for being the topped rank student in their graduating class and even alumni legacy scholarship for the kids of PSU graduates.

Then, students and their families got a campus tour. One specifically wanting to see the school of construction others to check out what could be their future home.

"I just like to show them around and you know hopefully help them make some connections on our campus" says Peyton Hayworth, a PSU student giving tours.

But no matter how many scholarships they get or how many times they've done this before, sending your kid off to college can be a little bittersweet.

"It's kind of heartbreaking. But it's also exciting" says Phil Mount, Sophie Mount's dad.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • PSU's Rumble in the Jungle Preps High School Students for College

    Saturday, March 3 2018 8:19 PM EST2018-03-04 01:19:50 GMT
    Around 200 high school students filled the Overman Student Center, ready to learn about a big step in their lives, going to college. "I'm pretty nervous but hopefully after today my nerves will be calm" says Sophie Mount, a high school senior. The event is aimed towards high school juniors and giving them a head start  The vice president of enrollment management at PSU thinks it's a good idea to look at colleges at that age as well. "You might want to ...More >>
    Around 200 high school students filled the Overman Student Center, ready to learn about a big step in their lives, going to college. "I'm pretty nervous but hopefully after today my nerves will be calm" says Sophie Mount, a high school senior. The event is aimed towards high school juniors and giving them a head start  The vice president of enrollment management at PSU thinks it's a good idea to look at colleges at that age as well. "You might want to ...More >>

  • New Children's Center in Joplin in Full Swing

    New Children's Center in Joplin in Full Swing

    Friday, March 2 2018 7:02 PM EST2018-03-03 00:02:48 GMT
    Aryn Crawford got the new position at the Children's Center as the Community Development and Outreach Coordinator. "Making sure people in our community understand what we do as an agency. And have a better understanding of child abuse in general. We want to educate mandated reporters, teachers and other professionals who are around kids to recognize and report child abuse" says Crawford. A new position at a newly renovated facility with more opportunities for families. The n...More >>
    Aryn Crawford got the new position at the Children's Center as the Community Development and Outreach Coordinator. "Making sure people in our community understand what we do as an agency. And have a better understanding of child abuse in general. We want to educate mandated reporters, teachers and other professionals who are around kids to recognize and report child abuse" says Crawford. A new position at a newly renovated facility with more opportunities for families. The n...More >>

  • Four States Big Foot Hoaxer 40 Years Later

    Four States Big Foot Hoaxer 40 Years Later

    Friday, March 2 2018 6:19 PM EST2018-03-02 23:19:03 GMT
    There wasn't grass, but a fresh layer of snow here in the Four States in Feburary of 1978, perfect for this prankster to stir up some fun. "I said "wouldn't it be neat to see big foot tracks out there? and he said "yeah I think it would be" so I said "let's go make some" says Chuck Bentley, now 60-years-old. Chuck was with his friend Robert when he came up with this idea.  "I really didn't know it was going to be this kind...More >>
    There wasn't grass, but a fresh layer of snow here in the Four States in Feburary of 1978, perfect for this prankster to stir up some fun. "I said "wouldn't it be neat to see big foot tracks out there? and he said "yeah I think it would be" so I said "let's go make some" says Chuck Bentley, now 60-years-old. Chuck was with his friend Robert when he came up with this idea.  "I really didn't know it was going to be this kind...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.