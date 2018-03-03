Company Trying To Change Image Of Puppy Breeders

Dog breeding often comes under attack by animal rights groups...but those who do it right are fighting to change that.

Missouri requires breeders to be re-certified annually, and today a presentation at Indigo Sky Casino counts toward their continuing education credits for that certification...

When you hear about puppy breeding many people think of the terrible conditions of puppy mills.

But professionals say that doesn't paint a complete picture of the industry.

More than 400 professional breeders came out to Indigo Sky Casino for Saint Puppy's Day...the 10th annual event hosted by Pinnacle Pet Company which connects breeders with sellers.

They heard from experts on ways to keep the dogs they breed happy, healthy, and comfortable.

But in the changing face of animal breeding, the market is becoming a tough place to work...

Chris Fleming, CEO Pinnacle Pet: "We've been presented with more challenges, there's been more challenges with folks who don't agree with what we do and think it's a bad thing."

Terry Buening is one of Pinnacle's breeders.

Her facility recently added toddler size play equipment to keep puppies active.

It's part of becoming "K9 Care" certified, in addition to the required USDA certification.

Chris Fleming with Pinnacle says there's one key way to stand out from those who don't follow the federal guidelines.

Fleming: "One of the easiest ways to distinguish yourself, is to be transparent about what you do, show what you do, be proud of what you do, and let folks see the hard work that you do everyday."

Buening agrees...

Terry Buening, Certified Breeder: "The transparency is everything. We encourage everyone to see where their puppies come from, we are an open book, we allow people to make appointments to come and visit us."

Both Fleming and Buening know that people easily judge all breeders by one bad image or facility, but they're fighting to change that public perception.

Fleming: "I'm not sure if we've made a difference, but by gosh, we're sure as heck trying."

