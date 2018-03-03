Sheep Discussion

Quantcast

Bourbon County, KS -

Over in Bourbon County, KS, sheep were the topic of discussion. People met at the Bourbon County fairgrounds.

The new Kansas State sheep and goat specialist, Dr. Crane was on hand to discuss what Kansas State Research and Extension can offer local sheep families. That includes educational opportunities, wool judging, research facilities, field days, and specialist expertise.   

Dr. Crane has been implementing new ways for students to get a better and more hands-on education, in the sheep and goat industry, including how to better take care of them and feed them.

