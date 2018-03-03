Getting Down to Business in Carl Junction

Dozens of local businesses filled the Carl Junction community building for the annual business expo, Saturday.

Stores, political candidates, and charity organizations all set up Hawaiian themed exhibits for the public. Attendees not only got to take home a bunch of gifts, but also got to see the latest products and services.

Chamber President Gary Stubblefield said the expo gives the community the opportunity to see businesses with which they wouldn't ordinarily interact .

Fox 14 even set up a booth at the expo. Anchor Mike Olmstead was there to take some photos with folks who visited our exhibit.

