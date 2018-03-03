Turnpike Crash Sends Four to Hospitals

Monett Police identify a suspect involved in alleged threat against Monett High School. Today (March 2), an arrest warrant was issued for 17-year-old Kaleb Switzer of Monett on charges of terrorist threat and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.More >>
Investigators say a shooting involving a Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy was justified. The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated the shooting that took place on January 2nd (2018). According to the report, Deputy Jason Hutchins responded to 901 N. Landreth Avenue around 3:00 p.m. after hearing a call from other officers requesting backup regarding a man inside the home with a knife.More >>
Two combat vets create a student veterans organization, plan an awareness event about veteran suicide and work to make their campus more military friendly.More >>
A two percent budget cut impacts Oklahoma school districts already operating lean after cuts last year. No pay raise for teachers could result in a walkout.More >>
A counseling specialist wants all schools to have his Mental Health for All Toolkit. Carl Junction schools get help for students from Ozark center professional right in town and every year more kids are needing it.More >>
Construction is complete on a new business catering to those whose hobby is target shooting.. Centerfire Precision Shooting range held a soft opening this weekend and had steady visitors trying out the indoor range.More >>
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is assisting Commerce, OK police with a fatal shooting.More >>
There's a push throughout all of education to get more students involved in science and math based careers. Thursday, seven hundred students converged on the campus of Pittsburg State University for science day.More >>
People go to college to get an education that will help them land a job ut dressing for the interview doesn't come with the degree. So the Young Professionals Network in Joplin works with Missouri Southern on the ‘Dress to Impress’ event.More >>
It’s a plan that started months ago when the Crawford County sheriff made an offer to the Pittsburg school district of an available school resource officer.More >>
A legislative task force investigates the Kansas Department of Children and Families. The state has more children than ever in state custody. More than seven thousand Kansas kids are in foster care.More >>
