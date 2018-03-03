Quantcast

Frontenac Sweeps Girard in Sub-State Finals - KOAM TV 7

Frontenac Sweeps Girard in Sub-State Finals

Updated:

The Frontenac girls and boys basketball teams are headed to the state tournament.

Both teams won sub-state titles on Friday night. The Girls beat the 9th-ranked Trojans 73-59, while the boys got by #9 Girard 46-44.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Turnpike Crash Sends Four to Hospitals

    Turnpike Crash Sends Four to Hospitals

    Saturday, March 3 2018 10:53 PM EST2018-03-04 03:53:55 GMT

    A multi-vehicle crash on the Oklahoma turnpike sent four people to hospitals. 

    More >>

    A multi-vehicle crash on the Oklahoma turnpike sent four people to hospitals. 

    More >>

  • PSU's Rumble in the Jungle Preps High School Students for College

    Saturday, March 3 2018 8:19 PM EST2018-03-04 01:19:50 GMT
    Around 200 high school students filled the Overman Student Center, ready to learn about a big step in their lives, going to college. "I'm pretty nervous but hopefully after today my nerves will be calm" says Sophie Mount, a high school senior. The event is aimed towards high school juniors and giving them a head start  The vice president of enrollment management at PSU thinks it's a good idea to look at colleges at that age as well. "You might want to ...More >>
    Around 200 high school students filled the Overman Student Center, ready to learn about a big step in their lives, going to college. "I'm pretty nervous but hopefully after today my nerves will be calm" says Sophie Mount, a high school senior. The event is aimed towards high school juniors and giving them a head start  The vice president of enrollment management at PSU thinks it's a good idea to look at colleges at that age as well. "You might want to ...More >>

  • New Children's Center in Joplin in Full Swing

    New Children's Center in Joplin in Full Swing

    Friday, March 2 2018 7:02 PM EST2018-03-03 00:02:48 GMT
    Aryn Crawford got the new position at the Children's Center as the Community Development and Outreach Coordinator. "Making sure people in our community understand what we do as an agency. And have a better understanding of child abuse in general. We want to educate mandated reporters, teachers and other professionals who are around kids to recognize and report child abuse" says Crawford. A new position at a newly renovated facility with more opportunities for families. The n...More >>
    Aryn Crawford got the new position at the Children's Center as the Community Development and Outreach Coordinator. "Making sure people in our community understand what we do as an agency. And have a better understanding of child abuse in general. We want to educate mandated reporters, teachers and other professionals who are around kids to recognize and report child abuse" says Crawford. A new position at a newly renovated facility with more opportunities for families. The n...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.