Sub-State Championship Scoreboard

Fort Hays St. 52 Pittsburg State 46 F/WBB/MIAA Semifinals
SCC 20 St. Paul 57 F/GBB/Sub-State Champ.
St. Paul 49 SCC 56 F/BBB/Sub-State Champ.
Pleasanton 28 Colgan 41 F/GBB/Sub-State Champ.
Maranatha Christian 53 Colgan 57 F/BBB/Sub-State Champ.
Wellsville 67 Eureka 31 F/GBB/Sub-State Champ.
Caney Valley 48 Erie 45 F/GBB/Sub-State Champ.
Cherryvale 44 Caney Valley 77 F/BBB/Sub-State Champ.
Coffeyville 50 Arkansas City 61 F/BBB/Sub-State Champ.
Independence 50 Labette Co. 68 F/GBB/Sub-State Champ.
Independence 57 Labette Co. 63 F/BBB/Sub-State Champ.
Baxter Springs 41 Parsons 32 F/GBB/Sub-State Champ.
Parsons 74 Baxter Springs 67 F/BBB/Sub-State Champ.
Frontenac 73 Girard 59 F/GBB/Sub-State Champ.
Frontenac 46 Girard 44 F/BBB/Sub-State Champ.
Webb City 37 Carl Junction 51 F/GBB/C4D10 Champ.
Carl Junction 60 Webb City 50 F/BBB/C4D10 Champ.
Pleasant Hill 66 Nevada 69 F/GBB/C4D12 Champ.
Nevada 47 Grandview 61 F/BBB/C4D12 Champ.
Maryville 5 PSU 8 F/SB/Game 1
Maryville 6 PSU 4 F/SB/Game 2
Rockhurst 0 MSSU 3 F/SB
McKendree 0 MSSU 1 F/SB
Lindenwood 5 PSU 7 F/BSB
MSSU 3 Northeastern State 2 F/BSB

