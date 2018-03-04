Tanglefooters Spring Dance Offers Lessons in Ballroom

Ballroom dancing is seeing somewhat of a resurgence due to Dancing with the Stars. Today in Carthage, Spring Dance weekend at the Tanglefooters dance club was designed to teach dance styles and give pairs a chance to perform them.

About seventy people took part Saturday learning everything from waltzes to jive. Participants said it has benefits. Mike Betts is the Tanglefooters president, "There's really not a goal I don't think any of us have illusions of grandeur that were gonna be Fred Astaire or Ginger Rogers. We're out here just to have a good time, enjoy ourselves, exercise. It's a good healthy exercise and it's a good time for you and your partner to get out and get together."

The event was free to just watch. The Tanglefooters club was started forty-two years ago to promote round dancing which is choreographed ballroom dancing.

This July the international round dancing convention is in Tulsa.