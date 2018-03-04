Metal Artists Attends Reception In Columbus

A multi-vehicle crash on the Oklahoma turnpike sent four people to hospitals.More >>
A multi-vehicle crash on the Oklahoma turnpike sent four people to hospitals.More >>
Monett Police identify a suspect involved in alleged threat against Monett High School. Today (March 2), an arrest warrant was issued for 17-year-old Kaleb Switzer of Monett on charges of terrorist threat and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.More >>
Monett Police identify a suspect involved in alleged threat against Monett High School. Today (March 2), an arrest warrant was issued for 17-year-old Kaleb Switzer of Monett on charges of terrorist threat and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.More >>