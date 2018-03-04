Metal Artists Attends Reception In Columbus

The Maple Uncommon Guest House And Gallery in Columbus, KS held a special reception today. It was for Kansas City metalwork artist Marti Dodge. The gallery is exhibiting Dodge's artwork, which consists of a variety of nature themed prints and metal pieces. She got the opportunity to visit with people viewing her art, which she says is one of the most rewarding parts of being an artist.

Dodge says, "If I'm making beauty and someone else is inspired by that, I've done my job. What i see is if I can pull that into a piece and someone else comes by and says, oh my god i love that. that's what inspires me."

Marti Dodge's work will be on display at the Maple Uncommon Guest House and Gallery until the end of April.