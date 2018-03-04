Quantcast

What To Do If You're One Of The Additional 2.4 Million Impacted By Equifax's Cyber Security Hack

By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Another 2.4 million people are impacted by Equifax's 2017 cyber security breach, including victims in the Southwest Missouri area. 

Equifax made the announcement of more breached accounts this week.

"I feel like we're living in an age where a lot of your information is out there already" says Charlene Strong, a Kansas resident.

We live in a time where you can pay bills, shop and communicate online, giving more opportunities for hackers to get your information.

"You need to be very proactive about looking at your information. It is very concerning that that happened but I feel like if you keep track of your information and are concerned about it already that it won't be as big of a deal." 

Officials from Equifax tried to explain why some weren't notified they were hacked. They say the most recent group consumers only had parts of their driver's license number stolen rather than their social security number as well.

They say will be directly notifying the effected consumers, but reps from the Better Business Bureau advise to not wait on the letter.

"If you're impacted by the Equifax hack or if you don't know if you are, you can go to Equifax's website. And then you're gonna type in your social security number, the last six digits as well as your last name. And it will pop up. It will tell you whether you may have been affected or whether you're not" says Stephanie Garland from the Better Business Bureau.

Here's what the BBB suggests if you are impacted.

"Freeze your credit scores. So contact the three different bureaus. Go to annual credit report dot com and run your credit report to see how things are going. Let your bank know and just start monitoring it more often"

Although you do what you can to keep your private information private, some Four Staters say it's more complicated than that.

"It's a very touch subject because on one hand you're supposed to keep your own information guarded and on the second hand there's always somebody above you who can always reach it. So it's kind of like you're in the middle and it's a sticky situation really" says Shawn Russell, a Kansas resident.

Some say the only really safe way is to get offline.

"I don't use a debit card very much or shop online. I use cash. And that's the best bet. Or a check. And you don't have to worry about a scam or nothing" says Quentin Morris, a Kansas resident.

Referenced links:

https://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com/

https://www.annualcreditreport.com/index.action

